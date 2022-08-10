10th wicket partnership record in ODI: Highest last wicket partnership in ODI history full list

10th wicket partnership record in ODI: The Zimbabwean pair put together the highest last wicket partnership for their team today.

Zimbabwe pacers Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi didn’t manage to power their team to a 3-0 clean sweep in the recently concluded ODI series against Bangladesh but earned themselves a partnership record in the third ODI.

Unlike the first two ODIs, Zimbabwe collapsed in a run-chase to be reduced to 83/9 in 23 overs. It was at this point in time that Ngarava and Nyauchi joined hands to not lose without putting up a fight.

What followed was a 56-ball 68-run 10th wicket partnership at the Harare Sports Club. While Ngarava remained unbeaten on 34* (27), Nyauchi was bowled by Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman after scoring 26 (31). The duo hitting a combined total of nine fours and two sixes between them pushed Zimbabwe to 151 in 32.2 overs in a 257-run chase.

It was in the 24th over itself that Ngarava cleared his intentions by hitting Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for two fours and a six. In the last five overs before their partnership was brought to a halt, Ngarava and Nyauchi hit at least one boundary to not give up in spite of a miraculous task lying in front of them.

A 105-run victory was Bangladesh’s joint 15th biggest win (by runs) overall, seventh biggest against Zimbabwe, joint sixth highest away from home, third biggest in Zimbabwe and second biggest in Harare in the history of ODIs.

10th wicket partnership record in ODI history

S. No. Batters Runs Team Opposition Venue Year 1 Vivian Richards & Michael Holding 106* West Indies England Old Trafford 1984 2 Mohammad Amir & Saeed Ajmal 103 Pakistan New Zealand Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2009 3 Ravi Rampaul & Kemar Roach 99* West Indies India ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 2011 4 Luke Ronchi & Mitchell McClenaghan 76 New Zealand South Africa Bay Oval 2014 5 Yasir Shah & Mohammad Amir 76 Pakistan England Trent Bridge 2016

It is noteworthy that Ngarava and Nyauchi’s partnership is the ninth highest 10th wicket ODI partnership. Highest among Zimbabwean batters, it is also the highest in Zimbabwe and against Bangladesh.

A 2-1 series victory without some of their first-choice players has seen Zimbabwe beating Bangladesh in a bilateral ODI series after nine years. Readers must note that Bangladesh had won five ODI series against Zimbabwe in this period.