Harare Sports Club Harare pitch report: Harare Sports Club pitch report today match ZIM vs BAN 3RD ODI

Harare Sports Club Harare pitch report: Having already clinched the ODI series, Zimbabwe will look to clean sweep the same versus Bangladesh.

On the back of successive centuries from Sikandar Raza during the first two ODIs against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe have backed up their T20I series victory with an ODI series triumph as well, with the third and final rubber set to take place today at the Harare Sports Club yet again.

Words have fallen short for the Zimbabwean experienced talisman Raza, who is perhaps going through the best form of his life, single-handedly acting as the team’s binding adhesive that has left the Bangladeshi players scrambling for answers, as the latter were the favourites to clinch the ongoing series, especially after they had defeated West Indies 3-0 during their previous 50-Over series.

The Tamim Iqbal-led side would hope to finish their tour on a high, with the onus yet again on their relatively experienced batting order to take the team across the line.

The things that Sikandar Raza has been doing in recent weeks with the bat deserve wider recognition. Back to back ODI centuries. #ZIMvBAN — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 7, 2022

Harare Sports Club Harare pitch report

Player of the series during the T20I series, and now a serious contender for the same in the ongoing ODI series as well, Sikandar Raza has taken optimum advantage of the good enough batting track at the Harare Sports Club so far.

During the third and final ODI today as well, expect the Harare track to promise a high-scoring contest between these two sides yet again. Zimbabawe managed to chase down scores in the vicinity of the 300-run mark with ease during both the previous ODIs, which proves that the track does aid the batters throughout the duration of the match.

Although there will be very little respite for the bowlers at this pitch, the used pitch will help the spinners contain the flow of runs and thereby trouble the batters in the process. The top-3 wicket-takers in the series so far are the spinners, who will have the all important task of containing the run-flow on what overall is expected to be a pitch full of runs for the batters.