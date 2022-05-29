Hardik Pandya Champions Trophy Final: Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 victory celebration video

Hardik Pandya Champions Trophy Final: The Indian Premier League has finally got a new winner after five editions of the marquee league.

During the grand finale of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans (GT), playing their maiden season, in front of their home crowd for the first time, have lifted the title with a 7-wicket victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

After breathing fire with the ball in the first innings by getting rid of RR’s top-3 batters in the season, GT skipper Hardik Pandya soaked in all the pressure with his 30-ball 34, and a match-winning partnership alongside Shubman Gill (45* off 43) for the third wicket.

Ultimately, Gill’s partnership with the in-form David Miller (32* off 19) comprising 47* runs off 29 deliveries for the 4th wicket, sealed the deal for Gujarat, with the former hitting the match-winning Six off Obed McCoy on the first delivery of the 19th Over.

An all-round performance with both bat and the ball earned Pandya the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the night of the final.

In fact, he is only the third captain in the 15 years of the marquee league’s existence, to win the ‘Player of the Match’ award in an IPL final.

ALSO READ: Full list of all IPL 2022 award winners

GT @gujarat_titans showed us what it takes to win the world’s toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure affect their superlative performance. Great leadership from @hardikpandya7 &

many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten #AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya Champions Trophy Final

Earlier, a lackluster batting performance by the RR batters, and a disciplined bowling display by the GT bowlers, meant that the Sanju Samson-led side could only huff and puff to the under-par score of 130/9 in the their 20 Overs.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 victory celebration video

The celebrations begin for Gujarat Titans 🏆✨ #IPL pic.twitter.com/3go5fLpWwY — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 29, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.