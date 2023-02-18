Rishabh Pant health update: Will Rishabh Pant play IPL 2023?

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant had a dreadful end to the last year when he was involved in a fatal accident on the Delhi-Roorkee highway on December 30th. Pant was driving to his home in his Mercedes car, but his car smashed into a divider. He was first given primary treatment at the nearest hospital, before moving to MAX Hospital in Dehradun.

It was a very dangerous accident, and Pant suffered multiple injuries. On January 4th, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital by the BCCI. He recently had his first surgery on his knee and was discharged as well earlier this month.

It is said that Pant will have to be admitted to the hospital again soon for his 2nd surgery. Pant tore all three of the ligaments of his right knee in the accident. It is to be noted that Pant was sent to the NCA for his knee strengthening only keeping the Border-Gavaskar series in mind.

Rishabh Pant health update

The exact return date of Rishabh Pant cannot be predicted as it will depend upon his rehab. However, it is safe to say that Pant is definitely out of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023. He was the captain & wicket-keeper of the Delhi Capitals, and the Capitals will definitely miss him.

Pant posted a picture of himself on Instagram recently where he was seen walking on crutches, it is definitely a good sign as Pant is able to move at least. Recently, Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan gave an interview where he said that Pant is doing well, but he is out for a period of 7-8 months.

“I talked to Rishabh Pant, he’s feeling much better now. It’ll take him 7-8 months to be fit.” Dhawan said in an interview with Lallantop.

Even the doctors have said that they are not even looking at the cricketing return of Pant as the focus is just on his recovery. Pant is out of IPL 2023, whereas his participation in the ICC World Cup 2023 is also impossible, barring any miracle.