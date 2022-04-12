Cricket

“12th Chahal aur 13th Axar”: Axar Patel reveals how Mumbai Indians used to select their playing 11 in IPL 2013

Axar Patel was signed by Mumbai Indians in 2013, but he could only make his IPL debut in 2014 for the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).
Rishikesh Sharma

