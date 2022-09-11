Cricket

“2 day Test match anyone”: Michael Vaughan inquires possibility of 2-Day Test matches as both England and South Africa get all out in 36.2 overs at The Oval

"2 day Test match anyone": Michael Vaughan inquires possibility of 2-Day Test matches as both England and South Africa get all out in 36.2 overs at The Oval
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"What is Marnus Labuschagne doing": Marnus Labuschagne appeals hilariously for lbw against Finn Allen in AUS vs NZ 3rd ODI
Next Article
"Aaron Rodgers triggered the pro-fear p*rn crowd by hugging Erin Andrews": $200 million QB's unvaccinated hug gate controversy triggered NFL fans
Cricket Latest News
Aaron Finch played a knock of 172 runs against Zimbabwe in a T20I match, and Michael Vaughan was quick in applauding that.
“Blood love this”: When Michael Vaughan applauded Aaron Finch for his staggering 172 knock against Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch played a knock of 172 runs against Zimbabwe in a T20I match, and…