2nd ODI IND vs SA: JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi matches all result list

JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi matches: International cricket will return to Ranchi after almost 11 months.

India and South Africa have reached Ranchi for the second of the ongoing three-match ODI series. Players landing in the city were confirmed after some of them uploaded photos across their respective social media handles.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an India-New Zealand T20I right after the ICC T20 World Cup last year, JSCA International Stadium Complex will be hosting an ODI after more than three and a half years.

The last ODI at this venue was played between India and Australia in March 2019. Although India had ended up losing the match by 32 runs, it is fondly remembered for former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing his last international match in India, that too at this home ground.

After hosting Indian cricketers for a team dinner on the eve of the match at his residence, it was Dhoni who had distributed camouflage caps to his teammates before the match as the Indian team wore them as a tribute for the martyred soldiers of Pulwama attack earlier that year.

JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi matches all result list

From first hosting an international match in 2013, Ranchi has hosted a total of five ODIs. By virtue of being the hosts, India have played all these matches winning and losing on a couple of occasions each.

S. No. Match Result Year 1 India vs England India won by 7 wickets 2013 2 India vs Australia No Result 2013 3 India vs Sri Lanka India won by 3 wickets 2014 4 India vs New Zealand New Zealand won by 19 runs 2016 5 India vs Australia Australia won by 32 runs 2019

With India not winning a Ranchi ODI in almost last eight years now, it is high time that they return to winning ways at this venue. A victory on Sunday will not just prevent a third consecutive ODI loss here but also prevent the home team from losing the series after having lost the first ODI in Lucknow yesterday.