JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi T20 records: Ranchi Cricket Stadium T20 records and highest innings totals

International cricket has returned to Ranchi after just over three and a half months. Having last hosted an India-South Africa ODI in the second week of October, the city is all prepared to host an India-New Zealand T20I tonight.

The first of a three-match T20I series will only be the fourth such match to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Overall, it is going to be the 12th international match at this venue.

Interestingly, the last T20I here was also played between these two teams only. While New Zealand had lost its only Ranchi T20I, India have never lost a match in the shortest format here. Coming on the back of a six-match winning streak albeit in another white-ball format, the home team would be keen to extend the same to maintain their unbeaten T20I record at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi T20 records

Highest run-scorer in T20Is played at this venue are Rohit Sharma (109), Shikhar Dhawan (66), KL Rahul (65), Aaron Finch (42) and Glenn Phillips (34). Daryl Mitchell (31), Hardik Pandya (27), Mark Chapman (21) are the other players part of the current squads to have scored a few runs here.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head records in T20Is

Highest T20I wicket-takers at this stadium are Ravichandran Ashwin (4), Jasprit Bumrah (4), Tim Southee (3), Thisara Perera (3) and Kuldeep Yadav (2). As far as the players part of the current squad are concerned, only Yuzvendra Chahal (1) and Pandya (1) are among T20I wickets here.

Highest innings totals in Ranchi T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 196/6 20 India Sri Lanka 2016 155/3 17.2 India New Zealand 2021 153/6 20 New Zealand India 2021 127/9 20 Sri Lanka India 2016 118/8 18.4 Australia India 2017

JSCA International Stadium Complex is yet to witness a T20I innings total in excess of 200 runs. While India had won the first Ranchi T20I by batting first, their last two victories here had come whilst chasing a total. Speaking of the highest successful run-chase in Ranchi T20Is, the aforementioned second-highest innings totals is also the highest T20I run-chase.