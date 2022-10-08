Ranchi weather tomorrow: Weather in Ranchi tomorrow for IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Ranchi weather tomorrow: The JSCA Stadium in Ranchi will host the second ODI between India and South Africa tomorrow.

Despite a valiant effort from wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (86* off 63), a longer tail meant that India had to end up on the losing side during the first ODI against South Africa, in Lucknow.

In a bid to end the four-match losing-streak against the Proteas in the format and level the three-match series, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will take them on in the second ODI tomorrow, at the JSCA International Stadium, in Ranchi.

The Indian bowling attack overall were unimpressive during the Lucknow ODI, with David Miller yet again, alongside Heinrich Klassen this time around, acting as their nemesis akin the T20I series. The batting department too, seemed to struggle against the quality Proteas pace attack upfront with the new ball, which was one of the major reasons for the Indian defeat on Thursday.

As for South Africa, skipper Temba Bavuma’s form continues to be a cause of worry, while left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will look to put behind his poor returns against India across formats in the final two ODIs.

Ranchi weather tomorrow

The relieving news for the fans is that the city of Ranchi has not experienced any rainfall for the past two days, after witnessing continuous spells of the same in the week preceding that.

Having said that, patches of dark clouds did cover the sky for majority of Saturday, despite the sun making an appearance throughout the afternoon.

Come Sunday, the sun will yet again make an appearance, but the dark, rain-filled clouds might lead to a downpour for a brief period during the day, which might well bring the match proceedings to a halt, especially during the first innings.

As per Accuweather, rain is predicted to arrive at around 11 am (51% chance), and then around 02:00 pm (51% chance), but might not turn out to be relentless, to lead to a reduction in the number of Overs, as was the case in Lucknow.

JSCA International Cricket Stadium hourly weather tomorrow (Sunday)

01:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

02:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

04:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

05:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 34%)

06:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 29%).

07:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

08:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

09:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).