Fastest 50 in IPL list: Fastest 50 in IPL 2022

Fastest 50 in IPL list: The fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League history has been struck in mere 14 deliveries.

During the 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Jonny Bairstow smashed a 21-ball half century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), to provide his side a scintillating start in what is a must-win game for them with regard to the playoffs qualification.

After being asked to bat first, Bairstow went berserk at the in-form RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood right away, smashing him for 22 runs in the second Over of the match itself.

There was no stopping for the English wicket-keeper from there on, as he went after Mohammed Siraj as well during the last Over of the Powerplay, collecting as many as 23 runs, while also bringing up his fastest half-century in IPL history.

What the Bairstow onslaught also meant that PBKS smashed 83 runs in the Powerplay – the highest in IPL 2022 so far.

Fastest 50 in IPL list

Bairstow’s 21-ball half-century is no where near the list of all-time fastest half-century in the history of the IPL.

The record for the same is jointly held by present Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Pat Cummins.

While Rahul smashed his fifty in mere 14 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals in the year 2018 while playing for the Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab), Cummins took an equal number of balls to bring up his half-century this year against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Fastest 50 in IPL 2022

As mentioned above, Pat Cummins had registered the fastest 50 of IPL 2022 on April 6, 2022, in mere 14 deliveries when KKR were up against the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

His unbeaten knock of 56 runs off just 15 balls, ensured KKR a 5-wicket victory at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

