5 wickets in IPL innings: List of five wicket hauls in IPL history

5 wickets in IPL innings: The SportsRush brings you the list of five-wicket halls in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The Indian Premier League 2022 is up and running in India, and we have seen some close games in the tournament so far. Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes in a row against Punjab Kings to earn an emphatic win.

Apart from some excellent batting performances, there have been some brilliant bowling performances as well. Umesh Yadav has been brilliant this season with nine wickets this season, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal has also bowled brilliantly this season.

Taking five wickets in an innings is a special achievement for any bowler and taking it in a T20 game makes it more special. A total of 24 five-wicket halls have been taken in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Pakistan’s pacer Sohail Tanvir took the first five-wicket hall of the Indian Premier League. Tanvir took six wickets against Chennai Super Kings while playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008. Anil Kumble has the record of taking the most economical five-wicket hall where he scalped five wickets by conceding just five runs.

It is interesting to note that there were no five-wicket halls in IPL 2010, 2014 and 2015. Alzarri Joseph took the best spell of IPL in 2019, where he scalped 6 wickets for just 12 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Harshal Patel, Andre Russel and Arshdeep Singh took the five-wicket hall in IPL 2021.

#OnThisDay, in 2008, Sohail Tanvir registered an IPL record that stood for nearly 11 years. What is that record? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/m8eJnwJcTK — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 4, 2020

5 wickets in IPL innings