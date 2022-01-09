7 overthrows: Will Young scores 7 runs off Ebadot Hossain as no one backs up Nurul Hasan’s throw in Christchurch Test

Will Young scores 7 runs: The opening batter from New Zealand received a couple of reprieves off the same delivery at the Hagley Oval.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand in Christchurch, New Zealand opening batter Will Young was at the receiving end of a lot of fortune after he earned as many as seven runs off a delivery on which he should have been dismissed.

It all happened on the last delivery of the first over after lunch when Young edged a fullish Ebadot Hossain delivery to Liton Das at second slip. With Das failing to grab a catch, the ball ended up traveling towards the fine-leg boundary.

Running towards his right from fine-leg, Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed prevented the ball from touching the boundary rope restricting Young and non-striker Tom Latham to three runs.

Receiving Ahmed’s throw at the striker’s end, Bangladesh wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan fancied an opportunity of running out Young at the non-striker’s end. Aiming for a direct-hit in the absence of a proper back-up fielder, all Hasan did was to throw the ball towards the boundary down the ground.

What hurt the most for Hossain was that he himself had to run unsuccessfully to the boundary in order to save a few runs but no effect as a total of seven runs (three runs + four overthrows) were added to Young’s account.

In what was his fifth Test half-century, Young scored 54 (114) with the help of five fours before getting out to Shoriful Islam in the 38th over after putting together a 148-run opening partnership. Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Latham has completed his 12th Test century as the hosts have scored 202/1 in 54 overs at tea.

Meanwhile, across the Tasman Sea… ⛴️ Chaos in the field for Bangladesh as Will Young scores a seven (yes, you read that correctly!) 😅#NZvBAN | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/fvrD1xmNDd — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022

How Twitterati reacted:

Edge one to slips and score seven?! Will Young, living the dream 😅 📹 @btsportcricket | #NZvBANpic.twitter.com/J28W0Njsoc — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2022

Will Young out for 54. Another solid innings from him 👊#SparkSport #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/6dZofumtI8 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) January 9, 2022

