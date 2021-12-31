New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head to Head Test Records | NZ vs BAN Test Stats | Mount Maunganui Test

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first NZ vs BAN Test.

The first Test of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand will commence in Mount Maunganui from tomorrow as fans will have international cricket to savour on the first day of 2022.

Part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023, New Zealand and Bangladesh will contest for 24 points in this two-match series. Both New Zealand and Bangladesh have played a couple of Tests without a victory in the tournament so far and would be keen to climb up the ladder in the Test Championship points table.

New Zealand, who have been unbeaten against Bangladesh in this format, will doubtlessly start as favourites. In addition to maintaining their winning streak against Bangladesh at home, New Zealand would also want to maintain their winning streak at the Bay Oval.

It is worth mentioning that the hosts have won both the Test matches at this venue till date. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to play a Test here. In the two T20Is that Bangladesh had played here half-a-decade ago, they has tasted defeats in both of them.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head to Head Test Records

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by NZ: 12

Matches won by BAN: 0

Matches played in New Zealand: 9 (NZ 9, BAN 0)

Matches played in Bangladesh: 6 (NZ 3, BAN 0)

Most runs for NZ: 647 (Ross Taylor)

Most runs for BAN: 763 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most wickets for NZ: 33 (Neil Wagner)

Most wickets for BAN: 26 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most catches for NZ: 15 (Ross Taylor)

Most catches for BAN: 13 (Mushfiqur Rahim)

First training for the Test Squad at @BayOvalOfficial. The first Walton Test Match against @BCBtigers starts on New Year’s Day. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/pwFgxU9QLJ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 30, 2021

New Zealand had emerged as the victorious side when these two teams had last match in a Test match. In a match which had been played in Wellington close to three years ago, New Zealand had registered a thumping victory by an innings and 12 runs.