New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN Bay Oval Test?

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st NZ vs BAN Test.

New Zealand’s home international summer is all in readiness of kick-starting with the first Test against Bangladesh scheduled to be played in Mount Maunganui from tomorrow. Other than Bangladesh, New Zealand are also scheduled to host South Africa, Australia and Netherlands this season.

Having last played a Test match in Wellington almost three years ago, New Zealand and Bangladesh will add to their 15-Test tally by playing two more in the next two weeks. Bangladesh, who have never even managed to draw a Test match in New Zealand, would be looking for the same if not a victory for even a draw will hand them four World Test Championship points.

Readers must note that New Zealand and Bangladesh will be playing their second Test Championship 2021-23 series. Yet to win a match, both the teams will be keen to get going as far as WTC points table is concerned.

A look at the pitch two days out from the first test of the summer #NZvBAN Stand by for some big news in just over an hour. pic.twitter.com/Ign75ccuAZ — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) December 29, 2021

While the hosts will be taking the field without injured captain Kane Williamson, the visitors will be without the likes of their tried and tested players namely Tamim Iqbal (injury), Shakib Al Hasan (break) and Mahmudullah (retired).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Telecast in India and New Zealand

This series will continue the unwanted trend of international cricket in New Zealand not being available for television viewing in India. In the recent years, streaming platform FanCode used to stream live international matches in New Zealand for the Indian audiences.

However, even that platform has changed now after streaming giant Amazon Prime Video acquired exclusive rights of New Zealand Cricket for the Indian public. It is worth mentioning that it is for the first time that Prime Video will be streaming live international cricket.

“Cricket is undoubtedly the most loved sport in India and our collaboration with New Zealand Cricket underlines our commitment to give our customers what they want. The upcoming series will be Prime Video’s first foray into live cricket in India,” Amazon Prime Video Country Head Gaurav Gandhi had said in a statement upon the finalization of the deal last year.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head to Head Test Stats

As far as the local fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested Spark Sport. Bangladeshi fans, on the other hand, are likely to follow this series on Gazi TV.

Date – 01/01/2022 (Saturday) – 05/01/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 03:30 AM (India), 04:00 AM (Bangladesh), 10:00 AM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – SuperSport (New Zealand) and Gazi TV (Bangladesh).

Online platform – Amazon Prime Video (India).