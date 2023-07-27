Virat Kohli Catch Today: King Kohli Grabs One-Handed Blinder At 2nd Slip To Dismiss Romario Shepherd

Former India captain Virat Kohli exhibited some quick reflexes to grab a scintillating catch during the ongoing first of the three-match ODI series against West Indies, being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Advertisement

With half of the West Indian side already back in the hut by the 18th over after being invited to bat first, Kohli was moved to the slips just the previous delivery after the incoming batter Romario Shephard (0) was beaten on the outside edge by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

The very next ball, Jadeja bowled a similar outside-the-off-stump line delivery to Shephard, only a tad fuller this time around. The 28-year-old decided to flash his bat hard at the ball in an attempt to hit the drive towards the cover-point region.

Advertisement

However, the ball managed to hit the thick edge of his bat face and went flying towards the right of Kohli, who was stationed at the second slip position.

Virat Kohli Catch Today

With just a fraction of second to react, a vigilant Kohli displayed some amazing reflex and stretched his right hand low towards the fast approaching ball, to pluck a scintillating one-handed stunner.

His fellow teammates were absolutely cock-a-hoop with the effort by the 34-year-old, and mobbed him in delight as Jadeja scalped his third wicket of the day.