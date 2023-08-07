A Decade After Buying $9.2 Million Brighton Mansion, Ricky Ponting Bought $20.75 Million Luxurious House In Toorak

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting bought a luxurious house in Toorak earlier this year. Ponting and his family took a tough decision of shifting bases after living for a decade in their Brighton mansion. The same happened primarily due to change in the family’s priorities after a 10-year gap.

Ponting had bought the Brighton mansion way back in 2013. The main reason behind buying the property was access to schools, beaches, proximity to their close friends, etc. However, their needs changed over the years which forced them to sell the house and buy a new one in Toorak.

Before shifting to Melbourne Bayside, Ponting used to live in their family home in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire. They sold that house for a price of $4.275 million. Apart from that, Ponting’s family also owns a luxury bungalow in Portsea, which they had bought for $3.51 million in 2019.

Ricky Ponting Bought $20.75 Million Luxurious House In Toorak

Ponting bought the villa for a price of $20.75 million. The same property was on sale for a price of $19-20 million, but Ponting paid an excess amount as they loved the place. The home is spread across 14,000 sq metres with open-plan indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Ponting’s kids love playing sports, and to aid the same, there is an attached tennis court and swimming pool. There is also an office inside that is filled with memorable moments from Ponting’s distinguished career. It is a 6-bedroom property along with a marble-topped kitchen. It is just 50 metres away from Fisherman’s Beach.

TV personality Eddie McGuire and business Linday Fox also live in the same area. Ponting said that his wife’s parents live near Toorak. Apart from that, his children’s sporting needs also dragged them to move out of their luxury Brighton home.

“My son and daughter – all their sport is over that side of town, so we’ve just been dragged that way, to be honest,” Ponting had said as quoted by realesate.com.au.

Ricky Ponting Had Bought $9.2 Million Brighton Mansion In 2013

Ponting retired from international cricket in 2012. He bought the Brighton house for $9.25 million a year later. The mansion had seven bedrooms and one of the rooms had direct access to the pool. Late spinner Shane Warne also lived in the same area. Ponting’s wife, Rianna, admitted that visiting Warne’s place made them fall in love with the area.

The house had a private way to the beach as well. Rianna agreed that it was the best thing during a strict COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. The family could go to the beach as per their wish and enjoy their time. Apart from the pool, there was a floodlit tennis court, outdoor fire pit, bay boxes, etc. There was also a huge oak tree in the backyard.

Forbes Global’s Mike Gibson said that the property appealed to a huge variety of audiences due to its location. A 1,900 sqm area and easy access to beaches made it an ideal location.

“Landmark residences like this, especially in such a recognized blue-chip address, have a really broad appeal,” Mr. Gibson had said as quoted by realesate.com.au.

This house was actually bigger than Ponting’s Toorak’s one. They sold the property earlier this year for a reported price of $16 million. It is quite clear that Ponting made a good chunk of profit by selling it.