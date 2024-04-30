Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Addresses Tom Brady’s Return to the Team as TB12 Expresses Keen Interest

Tom Brady knows how to thrill his fans whenever there are talks about his NFL comeback. After hanging up his cleats in Feb. 2021, he unretired a month later and came back to play his 23rd season. Though 2022 seemed to be his swan song, fans longed for his return last year, which unfortunately didn’t materialize. Now, a year later, Brady has once again hinted at playing in the NFL if the opportunity presents itself.

The New England Patriots, Brady’s former team, seem to have heard his wishes, and rookie head coach Jerod Mayo, who was also Tom Brady’s former teammate, recently addressed it on “The Greg Hill Show.” When asked about Brady’s desire to return to the NFL, Mayo said he would be happy to have the legendary quarterback, but only as a coach.

If he wished to return as a quarterback, TB12 would have to compete; just like anybody else. Jerod Mayo, however, doubted that Tom Brady would ever return to play in the NFL.

“You know, look, I love Tom, and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach. But as far as going on the field, I don’t know,” Mayo said. “If he comes in here, going back to the ‘best player will play,’ you have to come here and compete. He loves competition. But I doubt he’s going to be walking through these doors any time soon.”

Setting the speculations about his comeback aside, it’s worth mentioning that while Brady’s interview on the “DeepCut podcast” is going viral for his statement on his possible comeback, in the very same podcast, he stated that his playing career is now a “thing of the past.”

Looking ahead, Brady aims to own a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders, a move that would most likely prevent him from playing NFL games. He is also gearing up for his first-ever broadcasting stint with the FOX Network in the 2024 season. While we might not see him play, Brady will enlighten us on game days with his deep understanding of football.

Tom Brady’s Impact on the NFL and Coaching Possibilities

Tom Brady, in his 23-year-long tenure, made 20 postseason and 10 Super Bowl appearances. Moreover, he made 14 back-to-back playoff appearances from 2009 until his career ended in 2022. However, while playing his last season at the age of 45 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he recorded 4,694 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, as per Pro Football Reference. But for the first time, he had an 8-9 losing season with the Bucs in his three-year stint with them. Yet, they still won the NFC South and entered the playoffs.

He performed unbelievably well for his age, but his making a return at 47 next season is going to be the least expected. Moreover, Jerod Mayo’s comments make it clear how NFL teams don’t need Brady as a player but would openly accept him as a mentor.

Tom Brady is the most accomplished quarterback and understands the NFL inside out. If the Patriots manage to convince him into a coaching role, he could greatly benefit young quarterbacks like Drake Maye, guiding them toward success in the league. However, Brady currently has a lot on his plate, so coaching might not be on the cards for him yet.