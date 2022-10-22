“A massive Newcastle fan”: Jonny Bairstow reacts on Mark Wood shouting Alan Shearer’s name while kicking the ball in ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup match

Jonny Bairstow reacted to Mark Wood shouting Alan Shearer’s name while kicking the ball against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup.

The English side is one of the favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and they started their tournament on a brilliant note as well. England and Afghanistan are up against each other in the Super-12 match at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

England won the toss and asked Afghanistan to bat first, where the English bowlers were on fire. Afghanistan managed to score just 112 runs, where all-rounder Sam Curran took a five-wicket hall. Ibrahim Zadran was the highest run-scorer of the Afghanistan side with 32 runs.

The match was going on at the time of this article, and the English side was in a dominating position. This is a great chance for the team to start with a brilliant NRR as well.

Jonny Bairstow reacts on Mark Wood shouting Alan Shearer’s name

An interesting incident happened on the 5th ball of the 14th over. Mark Wood was bowling to Najibullah Zadran, and Zadran played it softly to run a single, Wood tried to hit the ball by his leg to run Najibullah out. However, Zadran completed an easy single. While kicking the ball, Wood shouted “Shearer”.

Mark Wood is a huge Newcastle United fan, and Alan Shearer is a Newcastle United legend, and he is one of the greatest forward to ever play the game. Sharer had 260 goals and 64 assists in Premier League. Jonny Bairstow was quick in reacting to the same, and he went on Twitter to call out the Newcastle United fan.

“Anyone else hear that from Mark Wood? A massive Newcastle FC fan shouting…SHEARER!! When kicking the ball at the stumps!,” Jonny Bairstow tweeted.

Anyone else hear that from @MAWood33 ?

A massive Newcastle FC fan shouting…

SHEARER!! When kicking the ball at the stumps! 😂😂😂 — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) October 22, 2022

Jonny Bairstow is a massive part of England’s squad, but he is forced to miss the ICC T20 World Cup due to a freak injury he suffered while playing golf. He worked as a pundit for BT sport in the recent T20I series between Australia and England.