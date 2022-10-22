Optus Stadium T20 average score: Perth Stadium highest score chase in T20 history

Optus Stadium T20 average score: The SportsRush brings you the record for the highest run-chase at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Optus Stadium in Perth will be hosting the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 match between Afghanistan and England. This will be just the 3rd T20I on this ground. A total of 5 T20 World Cup 2022 matches will be played at this very venue.

WACA Stadium in Perth used to host all the international matches in Perth, but after the inauguration of Optus Stadium, WACA just hosts domestic games of Western Australia. Optus Stadium was officially opened in 2018, and it is the new home ground of the BBL side Perth Scorchers as well.

This is one of the most scenic stadiums in the world, and it is a multispeciality stadium where games like AFL, Soccer, etc can also be played. It will be interesting to see the games played here at this venue in T20 World Cup 2022.

Optus Stadium T20 average score

Optus Stadium in Perth has hosted just a couple of T20Is so far, one of them was a high-scoring match and one was a low scoring one. The average 1st innings T20I score here is 157 runs which do not justify the nature of this track. This is a good batting track and it was proved in Australia vs England’s 1st T20I played here earlier this month.

This stadium also serves as the home ground to BBL side Perth Scorchers, and it has hosted a total of 21 BBL games so far. The average 1st innings score in T20 domestic games played here is 167 runs. This is overall a great batting track.

Perth Stadium highest score chase in T20 history

Australia’s chase of 107 runs against Pakistan is the highest T20I chase as only two T20Is have been played here. Pakistan scored 106/8 in the first innings, and Australia scored 109 runs without losing a single wicket. The duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner remained unbeaten.

Sydney Thunder have recorded the highest T20 run-chase at this ground in 2019. Perth Scorchers scored 181/4 in the 1st innings, where Shaun Marsh played a knock of 96 runs. Thunder chased the target in 19.2 overs where Callum Ferguson scored an excellent century.