“A match for the ages”: Jasprit Bumrah elated after India win historic match vs Pakistan at the MCG

Jasprit Bumrah elated: The Indian fast bowler enjoyed an emphatic Indian victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

The biggest setback for India before the start of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah getting ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Bumrah, who was himself gutted at not being able to lead India’s bowling attack during a world event, appears to have find some solace in the form of a 4-wicket Indian victory against Pakistan in Melbourne tonight.

The 28-year old player took to social media platform Twitter to express delight at the sight of one of the most dramatic Indian victories. Although any Indian win against Pakistan is cherished by their fans, this one coming in a tournament opener and in the manner that it came will be remembered for ages according to Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah elated after India win historic match vs Pakistan at the MCG

A match for the ages! A match that’ll go down in the history books. Well done India 🇮🇳 Well done @imVkohli 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fs5bDFe2jW — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 23, 2022

With their current batting unit, India would back themselves to chase a 160-run target more often than not irrespective of the opposition or conditions.

However, the third Super 12 match of this World Cup presented a different kind of challenge in front of Rohit Sharma and his men. Reduced to 31/4 right after the powerplay, India needed 115 runs in the second half of their innings.

In what was a monumental challenge in spite of former captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya giving early impressions of a rescue act, the equation further worsened to them needing 60 runs in the last five overs.

With Pakistan fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not conceding any boundary in their two overs, India were left with requiring 48 runs in three overs. It was at this point in time that Kohli hit three fours and sixes each to take absolute control of the chase and the Player of the Match award.