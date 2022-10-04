“I am gutted”: Jasprit Bumrah expresses disappointment on missing T20 World Cup 2022 due to back injury

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his grief and disappointment about missing the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

BCCI confirmed on Tuesday that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. It is a big blow for the Indian team as it is obvious that Bumrah was the spearhead of the Indian bowling, and BCCI haven’t named his replacement yet.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon,” BCCI’s statement read.

After playing the ODIs against England, Bumrah missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour, whereas he also missed the Asia Cup due to a back injury. He made his comeback in the T20I series against Australia, but could not play a single game of the South Africa T20I series.

Jasprit Bumrah disappointed on missing T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his disappointment in missing out on the T20 World Cup due to his back injury. He thanked the fans for the wishes that are pouring down on him and said that he will be cheering for the team from home.

“I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,” Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

Ever since making his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has been leading the pace attack of the Indian team in all three formats of the game. He has scalped 70 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.62, whereas he also has 121 ODI and 128 test wickets under his belt.

The death bowling of the side has been a major worry for the Indian team, and everyone was waiting for Bumrah to solve the same. It will be interesting to see the replacement of Bumrah, and the team has two pacers in Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar on the standby list.