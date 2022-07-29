Edinburgh pitch report today match: NZ vs SCO 2nd T20I pitch report Grange Cricket Club Edinburgh

Edinburgh pitch report today match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd T20I between Scotland and New Zealand.

Scotland and New Zealand will up against each other in the 2nd T20I of the 2-match series at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The visitors won the first T20I, and they would want to seal the series, whereas the hosts would want to level it this time around.

The top-order players of the Blackcaps are in great form, and the duo of Finn Allen and Martin Guptill will again be ready to bat at this batting beauty. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner also bowled some brilliant overs of spin in the last game. The Scottish side would want to improve in all areas of the game.

Edinburgh pitch report today match

Grange Cricket Club’s pitch is always been a brilliant track to bat on, and this was proved in the last match as well between both sides. This is a flat track with absolutely no kind of demons for the batters. The batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket, and they will get the full reward for their shots.

With smaller boundaries, the batters can easily clear the boundaries, whereas the faster outfield makes the job even tougher for the bowlers. It was seen in the last match that the spinners got a little bit of help in the 2nd innings, but a brilliant batting track is expected in this match as well.

Player of the Match in T20I 1 – @FinnAllen32 with 101 from 56 balls. #SCOvNZ pic.twitter.com/sH3JJnfUUK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 27, 2022

A total of 12 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where the teams batting first have won 8 games, and the chasing teams have won four. The average 1st innings score at this ground has been 167 runs, which suggests that it has been a decent track to bat on.

Looking at overcast conditions, both teams would want to bowl first at this ground. The Blackcaps’ batters can again post a huge total if they get the opportunity to bat first.