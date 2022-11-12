“Aap hamare the aur hamesha rahege”: Babar Azam thanks Karachi fans after his switch from Karachi Kings to Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023

Pakistan Super League 2023 is set to start next year, and ahead of the tournament, the teams announced their retentions and some trades have also been made. The biggest trade of the PSL 2023 so far has been the move of Babar Azam from Karachi Kings to Peshawar Zalmi.

Karachi Kings have traded Babar Azam to Peshawar Zalmi, and they have taken Haider Ali and Shoiab Malik in return. Peshawar will be the 3rd PSL team of Babar after Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Babar is the highest run-scorer in the history of the competition.

Karachi Kings won the PSL 2020 title under the captaincy of Babar, but they finished at the bottom position last year. Surprisingly, the Kings managed to win just one of their 10 matches in the tournament. The team lacked in all aspects of the game, and Babar was heavily criticized.

Babar Azam thanks Karachi fans after his switch from Karachi Kings to Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam has thanked the Karachi Kings fans for their support after completing his move from Karachi Kings to Peshawar Zalmi. He thanked the Karachi Kings owners and the staff as well for the love and support they showered on him throughout the journey. Babar said that the Karachi fans will always stay with him.

“It’s been a wonderful journey with Karachi Kings. Thank you Salman bhai, KK management, and players. I am grateful for all the love, support, and lessons and wish you the very best. To all Karachi fans, aap hamare the or hamesha rahayn ge,” Babar Azam tweeted.

Azam was the highest run-scorer for the Karachi Kings last season as well, where he scored 343 runs at 38.11 with the help of a couple of half-centuries. However, his S/R and captaincy were criticized by many, and recently Wasim Akram alleged that Babar did not agree to play in the middle order despite requests.

Babar joined Karachi Kings in 2017 from Islamabad United, and he was very successful with the Kings. He played 66 matches for Karachi, where he scored 2398 runs at 43.60 with the help of 23 half-centuries.