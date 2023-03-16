Islamabad vs Peshawar head to head: ISL vs PES head to head record in PSL history

ISL vs PES head to head record in PSL history produces the kind of numbers which any fan would welcome with open arms ahead of Pakistan Super League 2023 Eliminator 1. Out of the 21 matches which Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have played against each other over the years, both of them have won 10 thus far. A lead in this context will also keep the winning team alive in PSL 2023.

In what will be the first knockout match of the ongoing eight season of the PSL, it will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight. It is worth mentioning that IU have won five and lost six out of their 11 matches at this venue in the past. PZ, meanwhile, have won six and lost four out of their 10 matches in Lahore thus far. Furthermore, Peshawar (8.88) also have a batter run rate than Islamabad (8.54) at this stadium.

Readers must note that the aforementioned isn’t the only close stat with respect to these two teams. Having played a couple of matches against each other at this venue, Islamabad and Peshawar have won a match each. Among their 10 matches in Pakistan, IU have won four as compared to PZ’s five wins.

Having faced each other twice in the last three weeks, Islamabad and Peshawar’s last league match was also played against each other. Zalmi, who had won the dead-rubber by 13 runs, have lost three out of their last five matches against United.

Islamabad vs Peshawar head to head record in PSL history

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by IU: 10

Matches won by PZ: 10

Matches played in March: 6 (IU 2, PZ 4)

Matches played on Thursday: 7 (IU 4, PZ 3)

Matches played at Gaddafi Stadium: 2 (IU 1, PZ 1)

IU average score against PZ: 167

PZ average score against IU: 163

Most runs for IU: 239 (Asif Ali)

Most runs for PZ: 201 (Mohammad Haris)

Most wickets for IU: 15 (Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf & Shadab Khan)

Most wickets for PZ: 25 (Wahab Riaz)

Most catches for IU: 7 (Faheem Ashraf)

Most catches for PZ: 8 (Wahab Riaz)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).