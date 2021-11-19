AB de Villiers announces retirement from all-forms of cricket: Will AB de Villiers play for RCB in IPL 2022?

Mr 360 ABD has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, but will AB de Villiers play for RCB in IPL 2022?

In a shocking state of affairs, Ab de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Also known as Mr. 360, de Villiers announced his international retirement from 2018. He was constantly playing for the RCB in IPL, whereas he also had a stint in the BBL with the Brisbane Heat.

Ab de Villiers went on Twitter and shared the news with everyone. No one saw it coming tbh, but he announced the news.

“That’s the reality I must accept – and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time,” AB wrote.

“I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio, and every staff member who has traveled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.”

It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

Will AB de Villiers play for RCB in IPL 2022?

AB de Villiers is an all-time great of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite, not winning a single trophy, he has been an extraordinary part of the franchise. de Villiers has scored 4491 runs for the RCB in 156 games. Overall, he has scored 5162 runs at an average of 31.60 in IPL, and he ended as the 6th highest overall run-scorer.

However, he confirmed that he won’t play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the future.

“I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that.” – @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/5b6RUYfjDY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 19, 2021

AB de Villiers did say some fruitful words for the RCB franchise and the fans for the incredible support.

“I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet,” AB said.

“Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I’ve decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family.”

“I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years.”

AB de Villiers is an all-time great of cricket, and the game will miss him more than anyone.