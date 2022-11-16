AB de Villiers net worth 2022: De Villiers net worth in rupees

The legendary South African batter AB de Villiers is back in the news headlines pertaining his return back to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his previous franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The 38-year-old has confirmed to be present at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s first match of IPL 2023, alongside the West Indian legend Chris Gayle.

However, the most exciting news for the RCB fans is De Villiers himself hinting at a possibility of serving the franchise in a different capacity, likely from the forthcoming season itself. Earlier Virat Kohli too, during an interaction had confirmed about the same.

“I’m delighted Virat has verified that. To be realistic, we have not yet made up our minds. I will undoubtedly attend the IPL next year. I’m not certain what position I’ll be serving in, but I’m looking forward to returning,” remarked de Villiers in a statement to VUSport.

AB de Villiers net worth 2022

The ever-popular cricketer that he is, AB de Villiers’ net worth is ever growing to say the least. As per multiple verified reports, his net worth approximately stands at $21 million or INR 173 Crores.

Having endorsement deals with renowned brands like Puma, Audi, MRF, Myntra, Montblanc et al, the Proteas legend also earns approximately $1 million or INR 8.20 Crore as income.

De Villiers also has a possession of multiple luxury cars in Audi Q7, a BMW X5, Merceses Benz A-Class, BMW X5, and Lexus RX. Worth INR 4.38 crore, the Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is the most expensive car in his possession.

In addition to all the riches, De Villiers also makes sure to indulge himself in philanthropy work. His collaboration with the ‘Make a Difference Foundation’ is a testament to the same.

As per reports, the Proteas legend will take care of a couple of students from Lucknow and Benguluru to help realize their dreams via this NGO/foundation.