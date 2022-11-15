Will ABD play IPL 2023 for RCB: Will AB de Villiers play IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained as many as 18 players from their previous season squad, thereby showing faith in their core group once again to keep alive their dream to lift a maiden IPL title.

Former South African batter Faf du Plessis will lead the side akin the previous season, with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell as the two superstars in the batting line-up.

The franchise decided to release a total of five players ahead of the next season. Aussie left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff was traded to Mumbai Indians a couple of days ago, while the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind and Luvnith Sisodia will now be part of the mini auction scheduled to take place on December 23.

The franchise now have a total purse of INR 8.75 Crore to spend at the auction, with 7 slots (2 Overseas) left to be filled.

Will ABD play IPL 2023 for RCB

Having retired from all forms of Cricket in November 2021, AB de Villiers, akin the previous season, will not play during IPL 2023 as well.

However, there are a couple of good news for de Villiers and RCB fans ahead of the 16th season next year. First, the Proteas legend will cheer for his previous franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the stands of their home ground M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In fact, he will be present alongside the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle during RCB’s opening match at their home ground to attend the Hall of Fame induction.

“RCB, this year, I will be there, come the IPL 2023. I’ll be joining the RCB in March. There’s a hall of fame induction for myself and Chris Gayle. So, I’ll be at the Chinnaswamy for RCB’s first home game. It’s very exciting; it’s a huge honor,” exclaimed AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers as RCB assistant coach?

The 38-year-old has also hinted on the possibility to take up a role in the RCB coaching set-up the forthcoming season onwards.

“Hopefully, I’ll be joining the RCB team. I’ve no idea in what capacity or for how long, but it would be great to join forces again, remarked de Villiers.

While Sanjay Bangar would continue to be the franchise’s head coach, will de Villiers take up the role of the assistant coach or mentor? Only time will tell.