AB de Villiers net worth: AB de Villiers son name and family details

AB de Villiers net worth: One of the most popular cricketers in world Cricket, AB de Villiers had been a prominent name for RCB in the IPL.

One of the most revered cricketers in modern Cricket, AB De Villiers, left the Cricketing fraternity teary-eyed when he announced a sudden retirement from International Cricket in May 2018.

However, with him continuing to play franchise Cricket, including the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for another three years, meant that his loyal fans never felt the huge void he had left in international Cricket.

But, with the now 38-year-old deciding to quit all forms of Cricket in November last year meant that the IPL and the RCB fans would no longer be able to witness the madness with which he bewitched everyone while holding the Willow on the 22-yard deck.

Despite him being nowhere around as IPL begins with the 15th season, fans and experts continue to compare him with top-notch exciting talents that the Cricketing world continues to produce. Be it Dewald Brevis from the Under-19 World Cup, or more recently Ayush Badoni from the Lucknow Super Giants a day ago.

We all miss AB de Villiers. But none more than Virat Kohli himself. Hopefully one day, he’ll be back here in some capacity. Hopefully! 🤞🏼❤️ https://t.co/1A7URivfJU — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 29, 2022

AB de Villiers net worth

With him not longer being a contracted player for Cricket South Africa, or for his IPL franchise RCB, de Villiers has witnessed some slump in his overall earnings, especially via his various IPL brand endorsements and his salary (INR 11 Crore for three seasons since 2018).

However, with him still being associated with renowned independent brands in Montblanc, Puma, Audi, and MRF to name a few, the Proteas legend still earns a hefty amount via these deals. As per various reports, he earns about $ 1 million from these endorsements.

As far as personal properties are concerned, the same is estimated to be worth $6 million, with him owning some luxury cars like Audi Q7 and a BMW X5, and a house worth approx INR 20 Crore (as per reports) in Durban.

Thus, AB de Villiers’s net worth comes around a whopping Rs 137 crore or $19.8 million according to reports and estimates.

AB de Villiers son name and family details

AB de Villiers, who married his beloved Danielle de Villiers in 2013, recently became father for the third time with his wife giving birth to a girl in November 2020, who the couple named Yente de Villiers.

The couple are now parents to two sons and a daughter, having welcomed their sons Abraham de Villiers and John Richard de Villliers in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

AB de Villiers himself is the youngest amongst the three siblings. While Jan de Villiers is his eldest brother, Wessels de Villiers is the elder one.