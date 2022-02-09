“To be called Baby AB..I am nowhere near what AB de Villiers was”: Dewald Brevis opens up on being called Baby AB and getting compared with AB de Villiers

Dewald Brevis has been a sensation in the U-19 World Cup, and he has opened up on being called “Baby AB” by the cricket fraternity.

India U19 team won the ICC U19 World Cup, but the guy that caught all the attention was Dewald Brevis. The South African side failed big time in the tournament, but they gave a potential star to the world of cricket. Brevis finished as the highest run-scorer with 506 runs at 84.33, whereas the 2nd highest run-scorer finished with 380 runs. Apart from batting, Brevis also took seven wickets with his leg break bowling.

The talented all-rounder is all set to make his domestic debut with Multiply Titans. This will be his first season as a contracted domestic player. Dewald Brevis has also registered for the IPL 2022 auction.

Dewald Brevis on being called “Baby AB”

Brevis won the Man of the Tournament award, whereas he also became the highest run-scorer in the history of the competition. He was quite modest about achieving this feat.

“It was such a big honour to accomplish what I did,” Dewald Brevis said.

“I’ve worked so hard for it and I believe just doing the simple things right made all the difference.”

“I was really humbled because you see the names of all these guys that have gone to the U19 World Cups over the years.”

“They are guys that you grew up watching and players that have turned out to be absolute legends of the game.”

The teenager is also called “Baby AB” as his shot selections are quite identical to him. Brevis said that he is nowhere close to AB, whereas he also wants to make his own identity.

“To be called Baby AB…I don’t even know what to say,” Brevis said.

“I am nowhere near what AB de Villiers was. He is a guy I grew up idolising, he was my role model from the first time I watched cricket. But I love being called that, it’s a real honour and surreal.”

“I want people to also see and know all about Dewald Brevis or as DB.”

“Hopefully I’ll have the opportunity to do it when I join the squad.”