Cricket

“AB is a freak”: Gautam Gambhir believes AB de Villiers “only person” who can take on Jasprit Bumrah

"AB is a freak": Gautam Gambhir believes AB de Villiers "only person" who can take on Jasprit Bumrah
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Anthony Davis is a top 5 talent, but not a top 5 player!": Richard Jefferson explains why the Lakers star isn't quite at the level of superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts