Abdullah Shafique run out: Mitchell Swepson makes mark in international cricket with outstanding fielding display

Abdullah Shafique run out: The Pakistani opening batter was dismissed whilst running an unnecessary run at the National Stadium.

During the third day of the second Test of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan in Karachi, debutant Australia spinner Mitchell Swepson’s outstanding fielding effort made early inroads into the Pakistani batting lineup.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 14th over when Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq guided a Nathan Lyon delivery towards the point region to call for a quick single.

Non-striker Abdullah Shafique (13), who had to run towards the danger end, agreed to run but was eventually caught short of the crease by quite a distance. Ideally, Shafique should’ve refused a non-existent single especially at a time when there was no need to risk his wicket for a run.

Fielding at point, Swepson ran towards his right before putting on display a clean and accurate throw in one go. Been introduced into the attack for the first time in his Test career in the previous over, Swepson affecting a run-out would’ve doubtlessly given him a lot of confidence.

Pakistan, who have scored 38/1 in 19 overs at lunch on Day 3, trail by a mammoth 518 runs with nine wickets in hand. Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins (34*) declared the Australian innings on 556/9 in 189 overs but only after putting together an unbeaten 51-run partnership with Swepson (15*).

Abdullah Shafique run out vs Australia

How Twitterati reacted:

MOMENT OF MADNESS 🙁 Debutant Swepson strikes with a brilliant direct hit after Abdullah Shafique calls for a suicidal run ⚡️ #PAKvAUS #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/anVR8tQiDr — CricWick (@CricWick) March 14, 2022

Run outs on flat pitches is a no no. Shafique will be feeling like the person who missed the last train ride home for the evening and he lives at the end of the line. Regrettable decisions. #PAKvAUS — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 14, 2022

Brilliant Mitch Swepson – what a way to make his presence felt, running out Shafique with a direct hit. After nearly 100 overs without a wicket for Australia, it has taken something special. #PAKvAUS — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 14, 2022

