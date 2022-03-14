Cricket

Abdullah Shafique run out: Mitchell Swepson makes mark in international cricket with outstanding fielding display

Abdullah Shafique run out: Mitchell Swepson makes mark in international cricket with outstanding fielding display
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"I automatically start thinking about my hometown of Akron and my upbringing": LeBron James opens up about being the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, rebounds, and assists
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Abdullah Shafique run out: Mitchell Swepson makes mark in international cricket with outstanding fielding display
Abdullah Shafique run out: Mitchell Swepson makes mark in international cricket with outstanding fielding display

Abdullah Shafique run out: The Pakistani opening batter was dismissed whilst running an unnecessary run…