Abdullah Shafique test debut: Full list of test centuries of Abdullah Shafique

Abdullah Shafique test debut: Pakistan’s opener led the chase of Pakistan in the 4th innings against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Pakistan’s opener Abdullah Shafique made his mark in Pakistan’s recorded win over Sri Lanka in the Galle Test. Pakistan chased the record target of 342 runs in the 4th innings to go 1-0 ahead in the series.

The way Abdullah Shafique batted in the last innings was just incredible to watch, and he led the chase of Pakistan’s side. He scored 160 runs in 408 balls and became just the 5th batter to play over 400 balls in the 4th innings of a test match.

This was Shafique’s 2nd century in test cricket. Shafique has scored 720 runs in 6 tests with the help of four half-centuries and 2 centuries.

Abdullah Shafique test debut

Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique made his test debut against Bangladesh in 2021 in Chattogram. He had a brilliant start to his career, and he scored a half-century in his very first innings. Shafique scored 52 runs in 166 balls in the first innings courtesy of 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Shafique scored a brilliant half-century in the second innings as well, he scored 73 runs in 129 balls in the 2nd innings courtesy of 8 fours and one six. So, Shafique had a great test debut, where he scored 125 runs in the match. Pakistan easily won the match by 8 wickets in the end.

Abdullah Shafique is the first batsman in Test history to bat 500+ minutes in a successful chase. He stayed on the wicket for 524 mins. #SLvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 20, 2022

Full list of test centuries of Abdullah Shafique

Abdullah Shafique has scored just a couple of centuries so far in his short career. His debut test century came against Australia at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium earlier this year. Shafique played an excellent knock of 136* in the 2nd inning of the 3rd test against Australia.

Both Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique stitched an unbeaten partnership of 252 runs for the opening wicket to draw the test against Australia. The flat track in Rawalpindi made the job easier for both batters. Shafique’s 2nd century came against Sri Lanka in the recent Galle test.