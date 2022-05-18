Cricket

Abhijeet Tomar cricketer stats: Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants?

Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing: Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Abhijeet Tomar to replace Ajinkya Rahane in the team.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Manan Vohra IPL 2022 price: Why is Krunal Pandya not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants?
Next Article
"Draymond Green names a $21,000 night in the club as his worst financial decision till date!": When Warriors' star shared how he regrets blowing all that money in one night
Cricket Latest News
Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing: Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Abhijeet Tomar to replace Ajinkya Rahane in the team.
Abhijeet Tomar cricketer stats: Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants?

Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing: Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Abhijeet Tomar to…