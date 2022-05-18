Abhijeet Tomar cricketer stats: Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants?

Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing: Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Abhijeet Tomar to replace Ajinkya Rahane in the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders are up against Lucknow Super Giants in the 66th league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bat first.

“We’ll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it’s been tough chasing. Try and get off to a good start and put a good total on the board,” KL Rahul said at the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants made three changes to their playing eleven, where Evin Lewis, Krishnappa Gowtham and Manan Vohra came in for Dushmantha Chameera, Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni. Kolkata Knight Riders also made a solitary change. This is a Do or Die game for the Knight Riders.

Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing

Kolkata Knight Riders made one change to their playing eleven against the Lucknow Super Giants. Abhijeet Tomar replaced Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order.

“Let’s do it for the coaches, management and fans. Abhijeet Tomar comes in for Rahane,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Abhijeet Tomar has just played five T20 games in his career, whereas he has just scored 65 runs at an average of 13.00. Abhijeet Tomar was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a price of INR 40 Lacs in IPL 2022 auction.

Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to a Grade-3 hamstring injury. Rahane got injured during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders game. It is a very serious injury, and he is expected to go to NCA for at least four weeks of rehab.

He has been ruled out of the upcoming English tour as well. Rahane scored 133 runs in seven games at an average of 19.00, without scoring a single half-century.

Ajinkya Rahane started the tournament on a decent note against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the tournament. He was dropped from the team later on. Kolkata Knight Riders bought Ajinkya Rahane for a price of INR 1 crores in the IPL 2022 auction