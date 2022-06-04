“Absolutely brilliant from Daryl Mitchell”: Simon Doull lauds Daryl Mitchell for his outstanding hundred against England at Lord’s

Daryl Mitchell scored his test century and combined for a 195 runs partnership with Tom Blundell to help New Zealand at Lord’s.

The first test between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s in London has reached an exciting position. New Zealand managed to score 132 runs in the first innings and England could just take a lead of 9 runs as they were all-out for just 141 in the first innings.

In the 2nd innings as well, the Kiwis were struggling at 56-4, but then came the partnership of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. Both of them added 195 runs for the 5th wicket to bring back the Kiwis in the contest. Mitchell smashed his 2nd test century and scored 108 runs, whereas Blundell played a knock of 96 runs.

After both of them got out, the lower order of Blackcaps failed, and they got all-out for just 285 runs. Stuart Broad and Matty Potts got three wickets each for the hosts. England needs 273 runs to win the test match.

Simon Doull lauds Daryl Mitchell for his century

Former New Zealand cricketer and current commentator Simon Doull has applauded the efforts of Daryl Mitchell in the Lord’s test. Doull said that Mitchell deserves the success as he never lets the team down whenever he gets an opportunity.

“Absolutely brilliant from Daryl Mitchell. Richly deserved for a player who never lets the team down when given an opportunity. #wellplayed #lords100,” Simon Doull Tweeted.

Daryl Mitchell has not played much red-ball cricket for the national side, but he has been pretty impressive in the opportunities given to him. Mitchell has scored 524 test runs in 10 matches at an average of 43.67, courtesy of two centuries and three half-centuries. He played a bit of red-ball cricket for Middlesex last season.

He also played a bit of grade cricket in Perth as well, and the results with the red-ball are quite visible with his consistent performances. Daryl Mitchell was a part of the IPL side Rajasthan Royals for the last two months, and the switch has been quite smooth for Mitchell from white-ball to red-ball.