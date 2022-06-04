Cricket

“Absolutely brilliant from Daryl Mitchell”: Simon Doull lauds Daryl Mitchell for his outstanding hundred against England at Lord’s

Daryl Mitchell scored his test century and combined for a 195 runs partnership with Tom Blundell to help New Zealand at Lord's.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
Daryl Mitchell scored his test century and combined for a 195 runs partnership with Tom…