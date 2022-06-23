How long is lunch in Test cricket: Lunch break interval time in Test match

How long is lunch in Test cricket: England have tightened their grip on the third match against New Zealand till the lunch break on day one.

England and New Zealand are up against each other in the 3rd match of the three-match test series at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, and their condition is not that great at the time of the lunch.

Kane Williamson is making his return in this match after recovering from Covid, whereas Neil Wagner has also got his first opportunity of the series. Jamie Overton is making his debut for England in the place of injured James Anderson.

The Blackcaps lost three of their wickets for just 65 runs till the first session. Tom Latham went out for a duck, whereas Will Young and Kane Williamson also could not last long. Stuart Broad took a couple of wickets for the hosts, whereas Jack Leach also got one. The hosts will definitely be the happier side going to the lunch.

He’s had a real spring in his step today 😊 Every ball from @StuartBroad8 this morning 🙌 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/PmpBzZ9mWu — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2022

How long is lunch in Test cricket

There are two breaks per day in test cricket, i.e. Lunch Break and Tea Break. There is a dinner break in the pink-ball tests. The Lunch break is the longest break of the day. A lunch break is generally 40 minutes.

The break allows the players to fuel up their energies by completing their nutritional needs, generally, the bowlers and the active batters take a light meal. The lunch break is generally taken after two hours of play. If there is a rain halt in the match, the umpires can take early lunch as well in order to save time of the game’s play.

Along with the lunch break, there is a tea break as well in the match, which is a 20 minutes break only. Lunch Break is taken after the 1st session, whereas Tea Break is taken after the 2nd session.