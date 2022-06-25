Sky Sports cricket commentators 2022: TMS commentators today BBC

Sky Sports cricket commentators 2022: The SportsRush brings you the commentary teams of England vs New Zealand series.

England are up against New Zealand in the 3rd match of the three-match test series at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The hosts are aiming for a clean sweep, whereas the visitors are playing for respect.

The test match will be remembered for the incredible partnership between Jamie Overton and Jonny Bairstow for the 7th wicket. In reply to New Zealand’s total of 329, England were 55-6 at one stage, but then Overton and Bairstow combined for a partnership of 241 runs.

Jamie Overton missed his century and got out on 97 runs, but Jonny Bairstow played a massive knock of 162 runs in just 157 balls courtesy of 24 boundaries. The form of Jonny Bairstow has been great, and he has smashed two centuries in two games.

Sky Sports cricket commentators 2022

Sky Sports commentary team has always been full of star names, and they have a great panel for the third test between New Zealand and England as well. Mark Butcher, Nasser Hussain, Nick Knight, Kumar Sangakkara, and Michael Atherton are part of the broadcasting team of Sky Sports.

They also bring some guest commentators in their group from time to time. Naser Hossain has been associated with Sky Sports for quite a bit now. Kumar Sangakkara, who was the head coach of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 has also joined the panel for this series.

🏏 James Anderson Coaching Session 🏏 Get your videos and questions in for England’s greatest ever bowler James Anderson who joins us at lunch on Sunday to offer tips and analysis of your swing bowling videos 📊 pic.twitter.com/YUxsDbVRMJ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 25, 2022

TMS commentators today BBC

Michael Vaughan is back on the BBC commentary team for the 3rd test against New Zealand. He was banned by BBC earlier after his involvement in the Azeem Rafique racism scandal. Apart from Michael Vaughan, Moeen Ali is also a part of the BBC team as a guest commentator for the test match.

Jonathan Agnew, Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alexandra Hartley and Daniel Norcross are also a part of the BBC commentary team for the match.