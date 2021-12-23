ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch U19 Asia Cup matches?

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of U-19 Asia Cup.

UAE U-19 captain Alishan Sharafu won the toss and chose to field in the first match of the ongoing Asian Cricket Council U-19 Asia Cup against India U-19 in Dubai.

While India lost opening batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2) as soon as the third over, his opening partner Harnoor Singh and batter Shaik Rasheed have since put together a potentially dangerous second-wicket partnership at the ICC Academy Ground.

The eight-team tournament has teams divided into two groups where a team will play a match each against the remaining three teams of its group. Top two teams from both the groups will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on December 30.

With an ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup to be played in the upcoming months, participating teams have this apt opportunity of fine-tuning their skills before the world event. For others, an U-19 Asia Cup is unequivocally a steep learning curve for some players might soon be fast-tracked into their respective senior teams.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

In a development which wouldn’t be appreciated much by the fans, no channel is televising ACC U-19 Asia Cup in India or Pakistan. Hence, there is no option whatsoever to watch these matches in either of the two countries.

In the general run of things, online users who stream live matches receive a respite in the form of some streaming platform streaming cricket. However, in this particular case, no such option is available for fans to watch the U-19 Asia Cup.

TOSS UPDATE : UAE (U19) have won the toss and opted to field against India (U19). Here are the XI’s who will take the field from both sides :#ACC #U19AsiaCup #INDVUAE pic.twitter.com/Ufyyav5hYe — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 23, 2021

Date – 23/12/2021 (Thursday) – 01/01/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 11:00 AM (IST).

TV Channel – Not available.

Online platform – Not available.