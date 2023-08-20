6 Months After Harbhajan Singh Rattled Shoaib Akhtar With A Six, He Gave Dale Steyn A Similar Treatment In Cape Town

Certainly not renowned as one of the cleanest strikers of the ball, but former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was neither your regular tail-ender or a bunny for the opposition bowlers used for increasing their career wickets tally.

For the unversed, Harbhajan is still ranked ninth in the list of Indian cricketers with maximum number of sixes in Test cricket. With a total of 42 sixes to his name, he is ahead of the likes of Navjot Singh Sidhu (38, who was called ‘Sixer Sidhu’ for his knack of hitting huge sixes), Ajinkya Rahane (35), Murali Vijay (33), or even the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (26).

Not that he targeted part-timers or comparatively lesser competitive bowlers, Harbhajan had the distinction of hitting the fastest bowlers of his time for sixes even during high-pressure situations.

Dale Steyn Was Furious After Harbhajan Singh Hit A Massive Six Off Him In 2011 Cape Town Test

It was during the third Test match of India’s tour of South Africa 2010/11 in Cape Town when India were in a spot of bother after having lost six wickets at the score of 247 in reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 362.

Harbhajan had somehow weathered the storm named Dale Steyn, who was steaming in red-hot with the second new ball. He had even tonked left-arm pacer Lonwabo Tsotsobe for a six after a Steyn delivery brushed his off-stump only for the bails to stay put!

Alongside Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (146), he had gradually crossed a 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket, as India staged a comeback. Despite Harbhajan having had his eye in, Steyn continued troubling the right-handed batter but to no avail. To have Steyn rattled in absolute anger, Harbhajan, out of nowhere, smashed a length ball aimed at the stumps downtown for a maximum over the long-on fence.

During an interaction with popular Youtuber Vikram Sathaye around five years ago, Harbhajan had revealed about the discussion he had with Tendulkar before having hit the aforementioned six of the match.

“He [Dale Steyn] was having a go at me after every ball. It was reverse swinging as well, and he was only looking to swing the ball into me. So I asked Tendulkar if I could go for a hit if the ball is in my radar, and he agreed. “So I hit him down the ground for a huge six. Dale Steyn became very furious, and couldn’t believe how I had hit the No. 1 bowler for a six! So he started bowling me more bouncers, and eventually had me out on a bouncer itself. He even gave me a send-off and was like, ‘Bat before me with the new ball the next time, and I’ll tell you who I am!’.”

Harbhajan and Tendulkar had stitched a 76-run partnership for the seventh wicket, and India managed to take a 2-run lead in the first innings. Harbhajan was caught at square leg off a Steyn bouncer at the score of 40.

Harbhajan Singh Rattled Shoaib Akhtar With A Six In Asia Cup 2010

Harbhajan and former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar have shared an enviable bond with each other since their playing days together. The two also engage in some leg-pulling from time to time even post retirement. However, during an Asia Cup 2010 match, the Punjabi from the Indian side had got completely under the skin of the one from the other side of the border.

Requiring another 36 runs from four overs en route a 268-run target, Harbhajan (15) smashed Akhtar for a huge six over wide long-on boundary to tilt the match balance slightly in India’s favour. Ultimately, it turned out to be a cliffhanger with the equation reading 3 runs required off 2 balls.

On-strike, Harbhajan tonked Mohammad Amir for a huge six over mid-wicket at this point, removed his helmet and roared at Akhtar standing at third man fence after winning India the match by 3 wickets. Akhtar, absolutely livid, gestured as if he didn’t care enough as they had lost ‘just another match’.

