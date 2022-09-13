“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do”: AB de Villiers applauds Sri Lanka’s efforts to win Asia Cup 2022 despite tough conditions

AB de Villiers has congratulated the Sri Lankan team for winning the Asia Cup 2022 despite have such difficult conditions in the country.

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 by beating Pakistan in the final and dismissed all the pre-tournament predictions. Ahead of the tournament, none gave any kind of chance to the Sri Lankan side, but they played some excellent cricket throughout the tournament to take the trophy home.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga won the Man of the Series award for taking 9 wickets in the tournament, whereas his batting in the final match was also outstanding. The batting trio of Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa also played a crucial part in Sri Lanka’s triumph.

It is interesting that Sri Lanka will have to play the qualifier stages in order to qualify for the Super-12 stages of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Asia Cup 2022 victory will definitely give them a lot of confidence of playing well in the World Cup.

AB de Villiers applauds Sri Lanka for winning Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka is going through a very tough phase as a nation, and this Asia Cup victory is very important for them. Former South African batter AB de Villiers has also applauded the efforts of the Sri Lankan team for winning the trophy. He also quoted the quote of their fielding coach Anton Roux.

“Shoutout to Sri Lanka cricket for a wonderful achievement! In the words of one of their Coaches Anton Roux, “tough times don’t last, but tough people do”. Congrats guys,” AB de Villiers tweeted.

Shoutout to @OfficialSLC for a wonderful achievement! In the words of one of their Coaches @Rooster55555 , “tough times don’t last, but tough people do”. Congrats guys👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 13, 2022

AB de Villiers is one of the greats of the game, and he has the record of scoring the fast half-century and century in ODI cricket. De Villiers, who announced his international retirement in 2018, has scored 9577 ODI runs at 53.50, whereas he also has 8765 test and 1672 T20I runs under his belt.

AB announced his retirement from all formats of the game last year, and that’s why he missed the IPL 2022 as well. He was recently drafted into RCB’s Hall of Fame as well.