Cricket

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do”: AB de Villiers applauds Sri Lanka’s efforts to win Asia Cup 2022 despite tough conditions

AB de Villiers has congratulated the Sri Lankan team for winning the Asia Cup 2022 despite have such difficult conditions in the country.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan owed me 75 cents, and never paid up!": Former UNC Media Studies student reveals tale about 6x NBA Champion
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
AB de Villiers has congratulated the Sri Lankan team for winning the Asia Cup 2022 despite have such difficult conditions in the country.
“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do”: AB de Villiers applauds Sri Lanka’s efforts to win Asia Cup 2022 despite tough conditions

AB de Villiers has congratulated the Sri Lankan team for winning the Asia Cup 2022…