Adelaide ODI records: Adelaide Oval One Day Cricket Australia vs England records and highest innings total

The first ODI of the ongoing England’s tour of Australia will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. With the iconic stadium already hosting as many as seven ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches this month, first Australia-England ODI will bring back this format to Adelaide after almost four years.

Played in both the last Adelaide T20I and Test, England will be playing an ODI here after almost half-a-decade. The visitors, however, don’t have the best of ODI records at this venue on the back of four wins and 12 losses over the years. Australia, on the other hand, have won 36 and lost 16 out of their 52 Adelaide ODIs.

Adelaide ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at this stadium are Michael Clarke (626), Dean Jones (563), Allan Border (518), Mark Waugh (473) and Ricky Ponting (445). A list of best ODI batters at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 David Warner (AUS 7 383 179 54.71 101.32 2 0 Shaun Marsh (AUS) 7 313 131 44.71 87.92 1 1 Virat Kohli (IND) 4 244 107 61 83.84 2 0 Travis Head (AUS) 3 232 128 77.33 92.43 1 1 Glenn Maxwell (AUS 6 150 48 30 103.44 0 0

Steven Smith (127), Chris Woakes (120), Jos Buttler (70) and Moeen Ali (52) are Australian and English batters (part of the current squad) with more than 50 ODI runs here.

ALSO READ: Australia vs England ODI Head-to-Head records

Highest wicket-takers in Adelaide ODIs are Brett Lee (23), Glenn McGrath (21), Craig McDermott (18), Clint McKay (17) and Shane Warne (16). A list of best bowlers in Adelaide ODIs among active cricketers is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 4 10 19 4.75 24 James Anderson (ENG) 5 9 23.88 4.54 31.5 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 4 8 22.75 4.89 27.8 Mohammed Shami (IND) 2 7 13.28 4.89 16.2 Pat Cummins (AUS) 3 7 15.85 3.7 25.7

Chris Jordan (4), Marcus Stoinis (4), Adil Rashid (3) and Smith (3) have picked more than one ODI wicket at the Adelaide Oval among players set to partake in the imminent series.

Highest innings total in Adelaide ODIs

Team Score Overs Opposition Year Australia 369/7 50 Pakistan 2017 West Indies 339/4 50 Pakistan 2005 Australia 329/5 50 India 2000 Australia 323/3 50 Sri Lanka 1985 Pakistan 315/3 50 Sri Lanka 1990

Out of the total 85 ODIs played here, 300-run mark in an innings has been touched on just nine occasions. Highest successful ODI run-chase here was achieved by Sri Lanka when they had sealed a 303-run chase against England in 1999. While teams batting first have won 46 Adelaide ODIs, teams batting second have won 37 times.

Adelaide Oval One Day Cricket Australia vs England records

As far as Australia-England Adelaide ODIs are concerned, Australia have won six as compared to a couple of English victories.

Australia’s highest ODI innings total against England at this venue is 278/7 in 50 overs. It was in the same match that England (299/8) had recorded their highest ODI innings total against Australia here. England’s only 300+ innings total in Adelaide ODIs had come against Sri Lanka in the above mentioned match (highest successful run-chase).