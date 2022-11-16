Australia vs England ODI head to head records: AUS vs ENG ODI 2022 records and head to head stats

Arch-rivals Australia and England are all in readiness of kick-starting their ODI rivalry after more than a couple of years. The first of a three-match insignificant ODI series will be played in Adelaide tomorrow.

Both teams, however, would look to start ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 preparations via these three ODIs. Being played merely a handful of days after the successful completion of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia and England would want to leave behind the respective disappointment and glory achieved in a world event to focus on bilateral matches in a different format.

This series will also commence a post-Aaron Finch era for the Australian cricket team. Other than Finch, the hosts will be fielding a full-strength team at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. England, on the other hand, will be seen giving opportunities to several second-choice players.

Having faced each other in two Tests and four T20Is (including one each partially and fully abandoned by rain) in 2022, this will be their first shot at playing an ODI against each other this year.

The last England-Australia ODI was a cracker of a contest witnessing Australia seal a 303-run target on the back of a 212-run sixth-wicket partnership between centurions Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell at Old Trafford. A series which was played under a strict COVID-19 shadow was won by Australia primarily due to a third-highest sixth-wicket ODI partnership between Carey and Maxwell.

Australia vs England ODI head to head records

Total number of matches played: 152

Matches won by AUS: 84

Matches won by ENG: 63

Matches played at Adelaide Oval: 8 (AUS 6, ENG 2)

Matches played in Australia: 71 (AUS 45, ENG 25)

AUS average score against ENG: 243.5

ENG average score against AUS: 237

Most runs for AUS: 864 (Steven Smith)

Most runs for ENG: 938 (Jos Buttler)

Most wickets for AUS: 31 (Mitchell Starc)

Most wickets for ENG: 42 (Adil Rashid)

Most catches for AUS: 10 (Steven Smith)

Most catches for ENG: 47 (Jos Buttler)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).