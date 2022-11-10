Adelaide Oval last 5 T20 matches: Adelaide Oval T20 World Cup matches all result list

Adelaide Oval is one of the most historic grounds in the world, and it is now set to host the semi-final between England and India. Australia is hosting the T20 World Cup for the very first time, a total of 6 T20 World Cup games have already been played here at this very venue.

This stadium serves as the home ground to BBL side Adelaide Strikers as well, and some thrilling BBL games have been played here. India and England have played some really good cricket in the tournament so far, and if the players of both sides can play at their potential, the audience is in for a treat.

This will be the 4th T20 World Cup meeting between both sides, where the Indian team has won two of them. The recent T20I stats are also in the favour of the Indian team, but the post records won’t matter much at the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Oval last 5 T20 matches

The last five matches at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide have been played in this T20 World Cup only where four of the matches have been won by the teams batting first. This pitch has been a good one for batting, but it gets slowed down a little bit in the 2nd half of the innings.

The last match here was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh, where Pakistan registered a win to seal their place in the semi-final of the tournament. On the very same day, the Netherlands defeated South Africa in a shocker of a match to knock South Africa out of the tournament.

Australia and Afghanistan also played here earlier, where Australia registered a close win of 4 runs over Afghanistan. Rashid Khan tried his best on his BBL home ground, but he could not lead his side to a victory. New Zealand defeated Ireland on the same day as Australia vs Afghanistan to seal their place in the semi-final.

India also won a thriller against Bangladesh here where the Indian team won the match by 5 runs. The match was interfered by the rain, but the Indian team managed to win their important match.

Adelaide Oval T20 World Cup matches all result list