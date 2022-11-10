IND vs ENG previous match: India vs England last 5 T20 matches result list

India and England are two powerhouses of white-ball cricket, and the semi-final between them is set to be an exciting affair to watch out for. Both teams have produced some excellent white-ball encounters in the past, and the semi-final is going to be no less as well.

If we see the overall H2H records between both sides, India have dominated the England team, but the margin is very less. Both teams look very even on paper, and despite England’s powerful T20 squad, the Indian team has done well against them as compared to the other teams.

Adelaide Oval will be hosting the semi-final match between both sides, and Virat Kohli’s record has been excellent at this ground. The Indian batters will certainly love the conditions here, and it can be a great match between both sides.

IND vs ENG previous match

The last T20I between India and England was played this year in July when England defeated India by 17 runs. This was the 3rd T20I of the series, and India won the series 2-1 in the end. This was a game that will be remembered for Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass.

England batted first on a batting beauty in Nottingham, where they managed to score 215/7 in the first innings. Dawid Malan played an incredible knock of 77 runs in just 39 balls, whereas Liam Livingstone scored 42 in 29 balls. Harry Brook’s cameo of 19 runs in 9 balls was also vital. Ravi Bishnoi was India’s best bowler with a spell of 4-0-30-2.

India had the worst possible start when they lost 3 wickets for just 31 runs after 5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was in his zone, and it was impossible to stop him. He scored 117 runs in 55 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 14 boundaries. Apart from him, no Indian batter got going and India lost the match. Reece Topley took three wickets for the English team.

India vs England last 5 T20 matches result list

In the last five T20Is between both sides, four of them have been won by the Indian team. Team India would want to continue their rhythm in the semi-final as well.