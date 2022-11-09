India vs England T20 World Cup record: India vs England head to head in T20 World Cup history

The T20 World Cup 2022 has reached its business end, and one mistake will now cost the teams. India and England are two heavyweights of world cricket, and with the kind of players, they have in their ranks. this match can be a thrilling one to watch out for.

This was one of those tournaments where the Indian team did not start the tournament as favourites, but the way they started their tournament against Pakistan set the tone for them. The bowlers of the side have been the strength of the side, and they will be tested against England’s batting unit.

ALSO READ: Kevin Pietersen asks Virat Kohli to have a day off vs England

England possesses one of the best white-ball teams in the game, and they are the firm favourites to win the tournament. The injury to Dawid Malan and Mark Wood can be a cruel thing for the side ahead of the semi-final. Although, they still have one of the most lethal batting lineups.

India vs England T20 World Cup record

India and England have faced each other thrice in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, where India have won two and England have won one match. The last time both faced each other in a T20 World Cup was in 2012, so this will be their first match in a T20 World Cup after 10 years.

The first match between these two sides was played in 2007 in Durban. No one can forget this match as Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad and created history. Yuvraj smashed 58 runs in just 16 balls, whereas Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag also scored half-centuries.

India managed to score 218/4 in the 1st innings and England could just score 200/6 in reply. Irfan Pathan took three wickets for the Indian side and the team won the match by 18 runs.

The 2nd match was played in the 2009 World Cup, where England won the close match by 3 runs. England scored 153/7 in the first innings, where Kevin Pietersen scored 46 runs. India could just score 150/5 and lost the match by 3 runs. Ryan Sidebottom won the Man of the Match for his spell.

In 2012, both teams faced each other again and India dominated that game. India scored 170/4 in the first innings, where Rohit Sharma scored a half-century, whereas Gautam Gambhir scored 45 runs. England choked under pressure and got all out for just 80 runs. Harbhajan Singh took 4 wickets for the Indian team.