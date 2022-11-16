Adelaide Oval pitch report 1st ODI: Australia vs England pitch report for Adelaide ODI

Adelaide Oval in Adelaide is all set to host the first ODI of the 3-match series between home side Australia and T20 World Cup champions England. This is the time to switch formats, and both teams would want to get into the groove of the 50-over format from this series.

This series will start the tenure of Pat Cummins as the new ODI captain of Australia. The Australian team disappointed in the T20 World Cup, and they would want to get some rhythm in this series. With Steve Smith and Marnus Labushchagne, the middle-order of the side is looking great.

The English team won the T20 World Cup, but in no time, they are ready for yet another important series. Jos Buttler will be leading this side, and they have some quality players in their ranks. This series is an important one for Jason Roy, who is searching his form.

Adelaide Oval pitch report 1st ODI

Adelaide Oval in Adelaide is one of the iconic grounds of Australia, and it is ready to host the 1st ODI between Australia and England on Thursday. This ground recently hosted the semi-final between India and England, where the English batters just demolished the Indian bowling unit.

Adelaide’s pitch has always been a batting beauty, and the batters will yet again enjoy their time in the middle. There are no visible demons on the wicket, and the batters can play their shots properly by trusting the bounce at the venue. The outfield is lightning quick, and once placed in the gap, the ball will race away toward the boundary ropes.

The last ODI played here was way back in 2019 when the Indian team chased the target of 299 runs against Australia courtesy of a century from Virat Kohli and a half-century from MS Dhoni. The average 1st innings ODI score here is just 232 runs, but it does not justify the nature of the wicket.

This ground’s square boundaries are very small, whereas the mid-wicket boundaries are on the bigger side. Both captains would want to chase upon winning the toss.