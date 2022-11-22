“I might be back in 2024”: David Warner hints at continuing in ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023 to play last white-ball match in Australia

David Warner and Travis Head were in some mood at Melbourne Cricket Ground against England in the 3rd ODI of the series. Both openers stitched one of the best ODI opening partnerships to help Australia reach a competitive total. David Warner completed his 19th ODI ton.

It is a shame that the MCG was almost empty when both the Australian southpaws registered one of the best ODI partnerships. Warner and Head added 269 runs for the first wicket, where both of them scored their individual centuries as well.

Warner last scored an international century in 2020, and it will be a big relief for him after a disappointing T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. He is certainly one of the best players to play for Australia, and he has again proved his class in the white-ball format.

David Warner hints at continuing in ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023

After the Australian innings, Warner gave a brief interview to Fox Sports where he had a lot of praise for his opening partner Travis Head. He said that he was happy playing second fiddle to Head as Head was hitting the ball really well, and Warner called Australia’s total a competitive one.

It is interesting that Australia will not play a white-ball match in Australia for a very long now after this match. There are 14 test matches ahead of a white-ball match in Australia. Warner said that they were talking about this after the last ODI as well, and he hinted that he might be back playing ODIs in 2024 as well after the World Cup in India next year.

“A lot of us were talking about this at the SCG. Another 14 Test matches, I think before we play another white-ball game in Australia. You never know, I might be back in 2024 (laughs),” David Warner said to Fox Sports.

Recently, Warner hinted that he might retire from test format after the Ashes 2023 as he is aiming to play the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in USA & West Indies. No one knows how much Warner will be able to play for Australia, but it is certain that he will go down as one of Australia’s legends.