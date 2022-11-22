England highest run chase in ODI: Highest run chase in Melbourne Cricket Ground in ODIs

England will have to register their highest successful run-chase if they are to avoid a whitewash in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia in Melbourne tonight.

Chasing a 364-run target in a 48-over contest, England’s cautious start comprised of losing opening batters Dawid Malan (2) and Jason Roy (33). Giving signs of laying an assured foundation for the middle-order, Roy and James Vince couldn’t convert a 42-run second-wicket partnership into anything substantial.

A primary reason why Malan opened the batting than bat at his usual No. 3 position in this match was regular opener Phil Salt getting ruled out of the match in the first hour itself due to mild concussion.

With Vince joined by all-rounder Moeen Ali in the middle post batter Sam Billings’ (7) dismissal, England really need a game-changing stand before it becomes too late for captain Jos Buttler and all-rounders Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran in the second half of their chase. Readers must note that the visitors are already in need of 9.03 runs per over at the end of the 15-over mark.

England highest run chase in ODI

Target Overs Opposition Ground Year 361 48.4 West Indies Bridgetown 2019 359 44.5 Pakistan Bristol 2019 350 44 New Zealand Nottingham 2015 341 49.3 Pakistan Nottingham 2019 337 43.3 India Pune 2021

It is noteworthy that England have scored in excess of 300 runs in successful ODI run-chases 13 times in the history of this format. While three of those instances had come against Australia, one of them had happened at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Highest run chase in Melbourne Cricket Ground in ODIs

The above mentioned England’s successful 300+ ODI run-chase at the MCG is also the highest successful run-chase in ODIs played at this iconic stadium. Only instance of a team chasing down a 300+ target here, England would want to take confidence from their 5-wicket victory almost half-a-decade ago.