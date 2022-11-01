Adelaide Oval T20 average score: Highest successful run chase in Adelaide T20Is

The caravan of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has finally reached the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The wickets in Australia have not been that great for batting so far, but the situation can change in Adelaide. It will be interesting to look at the average score and highest run-chase at this very venue.

Zimbabwe will face the Netherlands in the first match of the day on 2 November, whereas the 2nd match of the day will be played between India and Bangladesh. The Adelaide Oval will host a total of 6 Super-12 matches and one semi-final of the tournament, so we will see a flurry of matches now at this venue.

However, the first day at the Adelaide Oval can be hampered by rain, but there are a lot of important games coming up at the venue, and it will be interesting to see how this venue’s conditions will affect the tournament.

Adelaide Oval T20 average score

Adelaide Oval is one of the best batting tracks in Australia, and the batters will be delighted to bat on this batting-friendly track. The records at this stadium also prove the same fact. A total of 5 T20Is have been played here so far, where the average 1st innings score has been 182 runs, which is a clear sign of the conditions here.

In the T20 domestic games played here, the average 1st innings score has been 165 runs. This ground serves as the home ground to Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, and it hosted a total of 7 matches last season. The average 1st innings score in the last BBL season was 160 runs.

Highest successful run chase in Adelaide T20Is

Adelaide Oval has not been a great chasing ground, and not many big targets have been chased here in T20Is. England registered the highest successful run-chase at this venue in 2011 against Australia. Australia scored 157 runs in the 1st innings where Shane Watson scored a brilliant half-century.

It was not an easy run-chase at all, and England achieved the target on the very last ball of the match, and they won it by just one wicket at the end. Eoin Morgan was the highest run-scorer of the English innings with 43 runs.