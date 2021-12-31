Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder: Why is Alex Hales not playing today’s BBL 2021-22 match vs Strikers?

Alex Hales not playing: The opening batter from Sydney Thunder not playing is among the three changes to made to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 28th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in Adelaide, Sydney Thunder captain Chris Green has won the bat flip and chose to bat first.

Having won only one out of their six matches this season so far, Adelaide Strikers are reeling at the penultimate position on the points table. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have done comparatively better by winning and losing three matches each till now to be at the fourth position on the points table.

Thunder, who have won three out of their last four contests against Strikers, would be hoping to carry forward the momentum to strengthen their position on the points table.

Why is Alex Hales not playing vs Adelaide Strikers?

Considering a COVID-19 outburst in Thunder’s camp this morning, it is quite fortunate for all the stakeholders that this match is being played as per the original plan for chances of the same happening at one point in time were minimal.

For those who don’t know, four Thunder players namely batters Alex Hales and Alex Ross, wicket-keeper batter Sam Whiteman and spinner Tanveer Sangha have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to missing this match, the quartet might also miss Thunder’s upcoming matches against Strikers and Perth Scorchers on January 2 and 5 respectively.

While Whiteman hadn’t played their last match against Scorchers on December 28, Hales, Ross and Sangha have been replaced by the likes of Oliver Davies, Arjun Nair and Brendan Doggett. In what is a significant blow to their batting unit, the visitors will have to make the most of the available resources in this match.