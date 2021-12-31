Sydney Thunder COVID positive: Will Strikers vs Thunder BBL 2021-22 match be played as originally planned?

Sydney Thunder COVID positive: A player from Sydney Thunder has returned a positive COVID-19 result in Adelaide.

The 28th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League is slated to be played between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in Adelaide today.

Having won only one out of their six matches this season so far, Adelaide Strikers are reeling at the penultimate position on the points table. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have done comparatively better by winning and losing three matches each till now to be at the fourth position on the points table.

In the 14 matches that Strikers and Thunder have played against each other in the BBL, both of them have won six matches which speaks highly about their intense rivalry over the years. As far as playing at the Adelaide Oval is concerned, visitors Thunder have a slight advantage after having won four as compared to Strikers’ three victories.

Sydney Thunder COVID positive result

In what will be a significant blow, BBL 2021-22’s New Year’s eve clash appears to be going the same way as Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match in Melbourne yesterday.

While BBL or Cricket Australia are yet to confirm anything, Fox Sports have confirmed the presence of a positive COVID-19 result in Thunder’s camp. Unlike Thursday where a support staff member had contacted the virus, a player from Sydney Thunder is said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

All other Thunder’s players and support staff are awaiting PCR results. Meanwhile, the Strikers’ contingent is said to be absolutely safe. Even if the remaining Thunder’s players return with COVID-19 negative tests, it would be unlikely for this match to continue as a precautionary measure. In such a situation, it would be played at a later date much like the Scorchers vs Stars fixture from December 30.

More to follow…